Stalock is scheduled to be in the home crease versus Edmonton on Thursday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Stalock has been exceptional this season as he is 3-1-0 and has stopped 105 of 112 shots sent his way. He played in only one NHL game over the last two seasons but has taken over the net for Chicago in the early going this season. He has a tough test against Connor McDavid and the Oilers who have scored 25 goals in seven games this season.