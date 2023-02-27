Stalock is expected to guard the road goal Tuesday against Arizona, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock was activated from injured reserve Sunday after he missed 17 games due to oculomotor dysfunction. He has posted a 6-6-1 record this season with a 2.70 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 14 appearances. Stalock will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Petr Mrazek plays Monday versus Anaheim.