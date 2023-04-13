Stalock will guard the home goal versus the Flyers, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock has lost seven games in a row, all in regulation. He'll get the chance to end the year on a high note against a Flyers team that has lost five of its last six games. Stalock owns a 2.93 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 26 outings, his busiest campaign in three years.