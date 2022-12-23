Stalock (concussion) will guard the home cage against Columbus on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock last played Nov. 1 and stopped a pair of shots before he was injured. He is 3-2-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Stalock will face the Blue Jackets, who are 30th overall in the NHL standings with a 10-20-2 record.