Stalock will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Stalock has won three of his last five outings, allowing 12 goals in that span. The Coyotes have won five straight road games, so this is a sneaky difficult matchup for Stalock despite his recent good play.
