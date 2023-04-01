Stalock will patrol the home crease versus New Jersey on Saturday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Stalock was tossed from his last start, taking a game misconduct for arguing with the officials. He gave up four goals on 30 shots in a 4-1 loss to Dallas on Tuesday. Stalock is 9-12-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .913 save percentage. He will face the Devils, who are second in the Metropolitan Division with 102 points, one less than the Hurricanes.