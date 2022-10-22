Stalock will be between the pipes Sunday afternoon at home against Seattle, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Seattle ended a three-game winless skid Friday with an upset win over Colorado. Stalock will make his second start of the season after getting his first win of the year Friday in a relief appearance against Detroit. He stopped all 10 shots he faced after Petr Mrazek (groin) was forced to leave the contest. Mrazek's absence will provide Stalock and recent call-up Arvid Soderblom with some additional playing time.