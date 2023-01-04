Stalock will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Lightning, Greg Boysen of CHGO Sports reports.

Stalock has appeared in three of the Blackhawks' last five games since he returned from a concussion. He's been solid in that span, allowing a total of seven goals on 94 shots. That said, he's got a tough matchup against the Lightning's dangerous top six and power play on tap, so he's probably best left in reserve in most fantasy formats.