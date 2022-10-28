Stalock stopped 32 of 38 shots during a 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

The question was starting to be raised. Is Stalock evolving into the Blackhawks' new No. 1 goalie? The 2005 fourth-round draft pick entered Monday on a personal three-game winning streak, turning aside 75 of 81 shots during that span. After yielding three even-strength and power-play goals Thursday, new questions were being asked after the Blackhawks' four-game winning streak was snapped. The obvious question remains. Is the 35-year-old netminder finally ready to handle the job?