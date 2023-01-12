Stalock (illness) will not be in action versus Colorado on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Stalock's continued absence will see Petr Mrazek get the starting nod against the Avs while the recently called-up Jaxson Stauber serves as the backup. In his previous six appearances, the 35-year-old Stalock went 3-3-0 with a 2.19 GAA and .932 save percentage. Once fit enough to play, Stalock should see most of the starts over Mrazek.