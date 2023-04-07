Stalock allowed two goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Canucks.

Stalock was sharp Thursday, allowing just a pair of goals, but the Blackhawks' offense couldn't crack Thatcher Demko on the other end en route to the shutout loss. Stalock has dropped his last six starts, sporting an .879 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 35-year-old netminder is 9-14-1 with a .912 save percentage.