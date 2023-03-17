Stalock stopped 35 of 36 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Stalock was excellent in the winning effort, holding Nashville off the scoresheet until Roman Josi's goal with just 25 seconds left in the third period. The 35-year-old Stalock has put up solid numbers in an injury-hampered campaign, improving to 9-8-1 with a .922 save percentage. He'll continue to see the majority of starts in Chicago while Petr Mrazek (groin) is sidelined.