Stalock turned aside 26 of 30 shots before being ejected from Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Dallas.

Stalock first received a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct midway through the third period after arguing with the official, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago. He later was handed a game misconduct, forcing Petr Mrazek to replace him in net. Chicago was already down 4-1 at that point, and Stalock was charged with the loss, bringing him down to 9-12-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 23 appearances this season. The 35-year-old has lost his last four contests and has surrendered 14 goals in that span.