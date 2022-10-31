Stalock made 32 saves during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild on Sunday.
Stalock remained under near-constant pressure from the Wild on Sunday. The 35-year-old netminder twice yielded game-tying goals to Matt Boldy moments after Jake McCabe, in the first period, and Andreas Athanasiou, in the third, handed the Blackhawks one-goal advantages. Stalock surrendered shootout goals to Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau, who notched the winner.
