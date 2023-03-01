Stalock allowed four goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Stalock missed the last six weeks with oculomotor dysfunction. The 35-year-old wasn't able to shake off the rust against the Coyotes, though his Chicago teammates didn't give him much help, as they were held off the board until Andreas Athanasiou scored late in the third period. The loss put Stalock at 6-7-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 15 appearances. Petr Mrazek has played fairly well of late, so he should be in line for the bulk of the starts going forward.