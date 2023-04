Stalock will patrol the home crease Monday against Minnesota, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock has lost his past six outings, having allowed 21 goals on 173 shots during that span. He has a 9-14-1 record this season with a 2.92 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 25 appearances. Stlalock has stopped 54 of 59 shots in two losses against Minnesota this year. The Wild rank 24th in the league this campaign with 2.92 goals per game.