Stalock will start Monday's home game against Ottawa, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Stalock made 29 saves in a 4-1 loss to Arizona on Feb. 28 in his return to the lineup from a 17-game absence due to oculomotor dysfunction. He has a 6-7-1 record this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 15 appearances. The Senators sit 15h in the league this campaign with 3.18 goals per game.