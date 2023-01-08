Stalock will start Sunday's home game versus Calgary, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Stalock is coming off a 22-save shutout win over Arizona on Friday. He has a 5-5-1 record this season with a 2.50 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 12 appearances. The Flames sit 22nd in the league with 3.05 goals per game this year.
