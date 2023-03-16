Stalock will be in the road crease versus Nashville on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock picked up the win Tuesday at home versus the league-leading Bruins, stopping 23 of 26 shots in a 6-3 victory. He came on in relief of starter Petr Mrazek who suffered a groin injury midway through the middle stanza. Stalock is 8-8-1 with a 2.80 GAA and .918 save percentage this season. He will take on the Predators, who are 26th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.83 goals per game.