Stalock will be between the pipes Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock will face the Red Wings Saturday as he is battling Arvid Soderblom for the backup job with the Blackhawks. Stalock has played in only one NHL game over the last two seasons and at the age of 35, could be a better bet to see time in the minors if Soderblom is ready for the NHL.