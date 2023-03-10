Stalock (illness) will not suit up Friday against Florida, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Stalock missed Friday's practice and will now be absent from at least one game. Chicago signed Florida's emergency goalie, Zach Andrews, to an amateur tryout contract to serve as Petr Mrazek's backup. Stalock's status for Saturday's game in Tampa in uncertain.
