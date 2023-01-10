Stalock won't practice Tuesday due to a non-COVID illness, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
At this point it isn't clear if Stalock is in danger of missing Thursday's game versus Colorado. The 35-year-old netminder has made three straight starts for the Blackhawks, going 2-1-0 while posting a 2.00 GAA and .938 save percentage.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Makes 44 saves in overtime win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Shuts out Coyotes•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Guarding cage Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Allows three goals vs. Lightning•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Starting versus Bolts•