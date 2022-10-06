Stalock will be in the road goal Thursday at Minnesota, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Coach Luke Richardson said that Stalock would play the entire game against the Wild on Thursday. Stalock is battling Petr Mrazek for the No. 1 job with the Blackhawks. He lost in his only NHL appearance last season, as he gave up six goals in 46 minutes with the Sharks.
