Stalock (concussion) saved 27 of 29 shots in a 5-2 win against Columbus on Friday.

Stalock played for the first time since Nov. 1 because of the injury. Chicago had a 4-0 lead when he was bested by Kirill Marchenko at 13:48 of the second period. Marcus Bjork scored at 3:21 of the third to narrow Chicago's edge to 4-2, but Stalock was perfect after that. The 35-year-old is 4-2-1 with a 2.78 GAA and .917 save percentage in eight games this season.