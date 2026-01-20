Vlasic recorded two assists and put two shots on net in Monday's 2-0 shutout win over Winnipeg.

Vlasic registered a pair of secondary helpers Tuesday, which snapped his five-game streak without a point. Overall, the 24-year-old blueliner is up to 10 assists, 12 points, 49 shots on goal and 71 blocks through 48 games this season. While Vlasic's start to the season hasn't gone as planned after his 30-point campaign a year ago, he should have plenty of opportunities to make a push towards that number from his top-pairing role.