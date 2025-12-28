Vlasic notched two assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Vlasic has three helpers over his last three games. The 24-year-old defenseman is firmly in a top-four role at even strength, though he remains out of the power-play mix. He's up to eight points, 34 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 36 outings. Vlasic can be a decent source of defensive stats, but don't count on him for offense just yet, even though he's starting to trend in the right direction.