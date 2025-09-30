According to Tracey Myers of NHL.com on Tuesday, Vlasic (lower body) is unlikely to play again in the preseason, but Chicago is hopeful he will be ready for Opening Night against Florida on Oct. 7.

Vlasic is day-to-day after being cut by a skate in Sunday's exhibition matchup versus Minnesota. He generated four goals, 30 points, 103 shots on net, 157 blocked shots and 59 hits across 82 games during the 2024-25 regular season.