Vlasic sustained a lower-body injury during Sunday's preseason game against the Wild and is considered day-to-day, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The Blackhawks said after Sunday's game that Vlasic will be re-evaluated in the coming days. While it's encouraging that he's tentatively considered day-to-day, it's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for Chicago's Opening Night matchup against Florida on Oct. 7. Vlasic appeared in all 82 regular-season games and had a career-best year during the 2024-25 campaign, racking up four goals, 26 assists, 157 blocked shots and 59 hits while averaging 23:16 of ice time.