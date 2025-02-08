Vlasic notched two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Vlasic snapped a 14-game point drought when he set up Frank Nazar's opening goal in the first period. The 23-year-old Vlasic doubled down by setting up Ryan Donato's tally in the final frame. This was Vlasic's first multi-point effort since Dec. 15. The defenseman has already earned a career year, but he's still got some work to do in the consistency department. He's at 19 points, 76 shots on net, 105 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 54 contests.