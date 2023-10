Vlasic won't play Monday against Arizona after being placed into concussion protocol, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vlasic has traveled back to Chicago after being injured in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas. The 22-year-old blueliner has three assists, eight shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and seven hits in eight appearances this season. Isaak Phillips was recalled from AHL Rockford on Sunday to replace Vlasic in the lineup.