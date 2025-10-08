Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Expected to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vlasic (lower body) is set to play Thursday versus Boston, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday.
Vlasic missed Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Florida because of the injury. He had four goals, 30 points, 59 hits and 157 blocks in 82 outings with the Blackhawks in 2024-25. Now that Vlasic is healthy, Ethan Del Mastro is likely to draw out of the lineup after logging 17:35 of ice time Tuesday.
