Vlasic (lower body) is set to play Thursday versus Boston, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday.

Vlasic missed Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Florida because of the injury. He had four goals, 30 points, 59 hits and 157 blocks in 82 outings with the Blackhawks in 2024-25. Now that Vlasic is healthy, Ethan Del Mastro is likely to draw out of the lineup after logging 17:35 of ice time Tuesday.