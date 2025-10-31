Vlasic scored a goal and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Vlasic has a goal and an assist over his last two games. His tally Thursday was his first goal of the season. The 24-year-old has four points, seven shots on net, 11 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Vlasic isn't seeing more than a trace of power-play time this year, which could make it difficult to repeat his 30-point performance from 2024-25, when he earned 12 power-play points and averaged 1:25 per game with the man advantage.