Vlasic logged an assist in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Kraken.

Vlasic set up Lukas Reichel's tally in the second period. Both players are expected to rejoin AHL Rockford soon for that team's playoff push. The assist was Vlasic's first point in six NHL games this season. He's added four shots on net, five hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while playing in a fairly sheltered role. The 21-year-old should contend for a roster spot in training camp next fall.