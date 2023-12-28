Vlasic recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Vlasic missed four games with an upper-body injury before the holiday break. He logged 20:16 of ice time Wednesday, so he appears good to handle a top-four role at even strength going forward. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to seven points, 29 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 28 appearances this season. His limited offense likely keeps him on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.