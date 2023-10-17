Vlasic recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Vlasic did a little bit of everything in his most productive game of the season. The 22-year-old blueliner has two assists through four contests while filling a top-four role for the Blackhawks' young defense corps. He's added seven shots on net, nine blocks, five hits and a plus-5 rating. Vlasic was on the top pairing with Seth Jones in this game, but Chicago may opt to rotate a number of young players into that spot throughout the year.