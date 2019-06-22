Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Heads to Chicago in Round 2
Vlasic was drafted 43rd overall by the Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
The cousin of Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Alex, a native of Illinois, has far more size than his famous relative. Vlasic is in the 6-foot-5 range and he skates well for such a big kid. Vlasic was often overshadowed this season by other members of the loaded USNTDP, but his future is bright. His numbers this year (two goals, 15 points in 26 USHL games) were more than respectable and there should be some more offense on the way. Vlasic has the potential to take a significant step forward in the next year or two. He is committed to Boston University.
