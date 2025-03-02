Vlasic notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Vlasic has six helpers over his last seven outings. The 23-year-old defenseman's role is set to increase significantly following Saturday's trade to send Seth Jones to the Panthers. Vlasic led the Blackhawks with 23:53 of ice time, and he'll likely also take over Jones' spot on the first power-play unit initially. For the season, Vlasic has 23 points, 81 shots on net, 113 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 60 appearances. There may be some growing pains initially as he adapts to heavier usage, but he could be a No. 1 defenseman for the Blackhawks for a couple of years. Fantasy managers should at least be familiar with what he brings to the table while acknowledging that he carries a bit of upside despite a bad team situation until the Blackhawks' rebuild hits the upswing.