Vlasic notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Vlasic had just one goal in all of February, but he's already picked up a pair of helpers over three games in March. The defenseman doesn't typically see much power-play time, but he was on the ice at the tail end of one and was able to help out on Jason Dickinson's second-period tally. Vlasic is at 13 points, 52 shots on net, 43 hits, 109 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 56 appearances in a top-four role this season.