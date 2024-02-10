Vlasic scored in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Vlasic went top shelf to open the scoring in the contest. The 22-year-old has a pair of goals to complement nine assists and a plus-3 rating through 46 games. While that likely isn't enough to appease most fantasy managers, it's a promising output for the young defenseman's future prospects. The 22-year-old seems to be holding his own both offensively and defensively despite Chicago's current standing as the lowest-ranked team and one that has an unsightly minus-74 goal differential.