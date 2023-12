Vlasic was dealing with soreness and exited Thursday's game versus the Kraken for precautionary reasons in the third period, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't sound like the Blackhawks are overly concerned about Vlasic's status, so there's reason to be optimistic he'll be able to play Sunday versus the Canucks. If Vlasic can't go, Seth Jones (upper body) could be an option to replace him in the lineup.