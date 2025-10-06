Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Not expected to play in opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vlasic (lower body) isn't expected to play against Florida on Tuesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if Vlasic will play in Thursday's road matchup against Boston, but he did accompany the Blackhawks on the team's season-opening trip. The 24-year-old rearguard accounted for four goals, 30 points, 103 shots on net and 157 blocked shots across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Will be on road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Could be ready for Opening Night•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Not suiting up against Detroit•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Snags helper in loss•