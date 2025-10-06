Vlasic (lower body) isn't expected to play against Florida on Tuesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Vlasic will play in Thursday's road matchup against Boston, but he did accompany the Blackhawks on the team's season-opening trip. The 24-year-old rearguard accounted for four goals, 30 points, 103 shots on net and 157 blocked shots across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.