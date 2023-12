Vlasic (upper body) skated on his own, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago, but isn't expected to play Tuesday versus Colorado.

It's unclear at this time if Vlasic will be available to return before the Christmas break. Coach Luke Richardson said Tuesday that Vlasic is ahead of Seth Jones (shoulder), who will likely miss the next three contests, in his recovery. Vlasic has six points, 29 shots on goal, 51 blocked shots and 19 hits across 27 outings this season.