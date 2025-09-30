default-cbs-image
Vlasic (lower body) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Red Wings, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Vlasic left Sunday's tune-up game against the Wild with a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old blueliner isn't expected to participate in Tuesday's practice, and it's unclear if he'll be available for Friday and Saturday's exhibition matchups against the Wild and Blues, respectively.

