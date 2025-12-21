Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Notches assist in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vlasic logged an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.
Vlasic snapped a 13-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he went minus-10 with 12 shots on net and 21 blocked shots. Vlasic's pivot to focus on defense this year has sapped the offense out of his game -- he's at six points with 32 shots on net, 55 blocks and a minus-12 rating over 34 appearances. Vlasic still sees top-four minutes, but he'll have a tough time matching his 30-point output from 82 contests a year ago.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Scores in Friday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Finds twine in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Offers pair of assists•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Not expected to play in opener•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Will be on road trip•