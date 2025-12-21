Vlasic logged an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.

Vlasic snapped a 13-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he went minus-10 with 12 shots on net and 21 blocked shots. Vlasic's pivot to focus on defense this year has sapped the offense out of his game -- he's at six points with 32 shots on net, 55 blocks and a minus-12 rating over 34 appearances. Vlasic still sees top-four minutes, but he'll have a tough time matching his 30-point output from 82 contests a year ago.