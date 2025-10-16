Vlasic notched two assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.

Vlasic set up second-period tallies by Lukas Reichel and Jason Dickinson. The 24-year-old Vlasic has had a quiet start to the season despite playing on the top pairing. His helpers Wednesday were his first points of the season, and he's added eight blocked shots, five hits and a minus-1 rating through four appearances after missing the opener due to a lower-body injury. With Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov handling power-play duties, Vlasic's offense could be diminished in 2025-26.