Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Offers pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vlasic notched two assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.
Vlasic set up second-period tallies by Lukas Reichel and Jason Dickinson. The 24-year-old Vlasic has had a quiet start to the season despite playing on the top pairing. His helpers Wednesday were his first points of the season, and he's added eight blocked shots, five hits and a minus-1 rating through four appearances after missing the opener due to a lower-body injury. With Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov handling power-play duties, Vlasic's offense could be diminished in 2025-26.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Not expected to play in opener•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Will be on road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Could be ready for Opening Night•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Not suiting up against Detroit•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic: Dealing with lower-body injury•