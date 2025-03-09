Vlasic scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

After a scoreless opening period, Vlasic tallied 1:56 into the second frame to break things open. The Blackhawks' lead lasted just 40 seconds before Steven Stamkos netted the first goal of what was ultimately a hat trick. Vlasic has picked up four points and a minus-1 rating over his last six outings, and he's holding his own as the Blackhawks' top overall defenseman since the Seth Jones trade with the Panthers. Vlasic is now at 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) with 86 shots on net, 48 hits, 119 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 64 appearances. There's still room for growth, especially in non-scoring areas, but the 23-year-old needs to be considered in many fantasy formats.