Vlasic scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Vlasic has two points over his last three contests after going 13 games without a point following his two-game absence due to a concussion. The 22-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since getting his first NHL goal during the 2021-22 campaign. He's been a regular in the lineup this season, racking up five points, 27 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 24 appearances.