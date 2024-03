Vlasic logged an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Vlasic snapped an eight-game point drought with a helper on Ryan Donato's third-period tally. The 22-year-old Vlasic hasn't shown a ton of offense with 12 points over 55 appearances, but he's been steady defensively. The blueliner has added 48 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating -- solid numbers while playing for a team that's getting heavily outscored on a near-nightly basis.