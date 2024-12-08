Vlasic scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Vlasic opened the scoring at 9:01 of the first period. This was his second goal in as many games after he failed to score over the first 25 contests of the campaign. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to 12 points (seven on the power play), 40 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 27 outings overall.