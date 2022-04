Vlasic scored a goal in 14:04 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Vlasic's shot bounced off a defender's skate and past Karel Vejmelka to give him his first NHL goal. A second-round pick in 2019, the 6-foot-6 defenseman isn't likely to put up a lot of points at the NHL level, after posting just eight points in 32 games with Boston University this season. The Blackhawks are hopeful that the Illinois-native Vlasic can become a valuable, defensive-minded player on their blue line.